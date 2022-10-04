HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications from qualified museums and official county historical societies for nearly $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants.

This is the 10th year that PHMC has worked with the state legislature to provide funding for museums through the grant program.

“Museums and historical organizations connect visitors with past people, places, events and ideas in ways that are important and meaningful today. These cultural institutions hold and share culture and history for all Pennsylvanians,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery. “We’re pleased to be able to provide funds for general museum support.”

The goals of the Cultural and Historical Support Grants Program are to:

strengthen the Pennsylvania museum community;

supply general operating support to museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs;

provide financial support as unrestricted operating support to address primary needs of museums;

allow applicants to determine and describe how they will use funds;

keep the application process fair and simple;

determine award amounts using an equation based on a percentage of the previous year’s operating budget; and

achieve geographical balance in the distribution of grants.

The Cultural and Historical Support Grants Program is restricted to eligible:

museums located in Pennsylvania with annual operating budgets exceeding $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staff person (some museums are not eligible if they are eligible for grant support from other state agencies), the maximum award being $65,000; and

official county historical societies, the awards ranging from $2,500 to $4,000.

The application period is now open. All applications must be completed by Monday, Nov.7, 2022. Please note that all PHMC grant applications are now submitted on the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance system.

The PHMC Web site has eligibility information and grant guidelines. Grants are expected to be approved at the Dec. 7, 2022, commission meeting.

To confirm eligibility or learn about the application process, please contact Rusty Baker, executive director of PA Museums, at (717) 909-4951 or c-rubaker@pa.gov. PA Museums is assisting PHMC with the administration of the grant program.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.