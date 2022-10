Lawrence E. “Larry” Ruby, 79, of Anita, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born December 29, 1942, in Oil City, son of the late Julie (Woznicki) and Ange Ruby. On July 23, 1966, he married Jean Ann (Shiock) Ruby, who survives. Larry was a graduate of SSCD High School. He furthered his education with a liberal […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lawrence-e-larry-ruby/