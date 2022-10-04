DUBOIS – The 14th DuBois Area Historical Society Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk will be the closing event of the society’s celebration of its 40th year and the 150th anniversary of the City of DuBois.

The Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is scheduled Saturday, Oct.15, with the first tour leaving the society’s E. D. Reitz Museum at 5 p.m. with additional tours every 15 minutes.

To make advance reservations for a specific walk time, telephone 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tour groups will be limited to 20 people.

Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour. The walk is a little less than a mile and will last a little over an hour.

In following the theme of this anniversary year this year’s walk will focus on characters and events from the time period before it was known as DuBois, through some more recent time periods.

There will also be special recognition of the society’s 40th years.

Tours will stop at several locations throughout the downtown area.

Veteran Lantern Walk performers Darius Clement, Caitlin Kalgren, Robin Powers and Carolyn Rhoades will be joined by first time performers Devon Bell, Darla Brunnquell, Tyler Clark, Leah Crosley, Rocco Shahayda, Jackson Sturrock and Liam Webster in presenting the program.

Admission to the Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk is $5 for adults and $3 for students, with children sixth grade and younger free if accompanied by an adult.

All proceeds benefit the DuBois Area Historical Society. The program is suitable for all ages. One hundred and eighty-four people attended the 2021 Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk.

Total attendance during the walk’s first 13 years was 2,918.

Upcoming is a fundraiser at Buck’s Pizza on Oct. 17-18 (voucher required).

