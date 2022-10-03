Clearfield Borough
- Police arrested a female who was reportedly found inside a vacant apartment building. She was charged with trespassing and lodged in Clearfield County Jail.
- Police arrested a female on East Pine Street who reportedly kicked in the door to a residence. She was located and determined to be intoxicated. Upon arrest, she became combative with officers and was taken to county jail.
- Police responded to South Second Street where juveniles were reportedly sitting in the turning lane. However, upon arrival, police were unable to locate anyone.
- Police were called to the Clearfield Riverwalk after a dog reportedly attacked another dog. No injuries were observed on either dog.
- Police assisted U.S. Marshals on East Pine Street with locating a male who had absconded from New Jersey parole. The male was in an apartment and taken into custody.
- Police received a report of theft where males allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle parked at ZIP Trip and removed a money bag. The investigation continues.
- Police were called to North Third Street where a male and female were reportedly engaged in an argument. Upon arrival on-scene, officers found the male had left.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported the arrest of Alissa K. Moore, 43, of Scotrun, Pa., on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness in connection with a Sept. 30 incident at a Lawrence Township business. According to police, the victim attempted to take a bottle of vodka from her mother, Moore, due to her emotional and highly-intoxicated state. A physical altercation ensued, during which Moore allegedly started punching the victim in the face. On-scene, officers observed a blood trail in the parking lot; the victim was also reportedly covered in blood. She was treated by emergency personnel and transported to the hospital for further evaluation of minor injuries. Moore was arraigned Oct. 1 with her bail set at $10,000 unsecured.