CURWENSVILLE – Details are limited following a reported house fire/explosion Monday in Curwensville Borough.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 600-block of Anderson Street, according to 911 scanner transmissions.

Currently fire officials suspect a gas leak caused the house fire/explosion, WJAC-TV reported.

An official determination, however, will be made by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal unit.

The residents were not home at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The photo is courtesy of the Clearfield Fire Department.