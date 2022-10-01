UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A pumpkin-carving contest and lighted jack-o’-lantern display will highlight The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival Oct. 7 and 8.

Festivities will take place in the Arboretum’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, at the corner of Bigler Road and East Park Avenue on the University Park campus. Admission and parking are free.

“Pumpkins are native to North America, and are a perfect centerpiece for this harvest-themed festival,” said Arboretum Director Casey Sclar. “They are also important to Pennsylvania agriculture.”

“Community participation is what makes the Pumpkin Festival work,” said Shari Edelson, director of operations and lead organizer of the festival. “Hundreds of people carve jack-o’-lanterns for us to display at the festival, and over 150 volunteers work with us to host the event every year.”

A pumpkin giveaway for contest entrants will be held at the Arboretum on Sunday, Oct. 2, between 1 and 3 p.m. behind the Overlook Pavilion. Approximately 1,000 pumpkins will be available while the supply lasts.

Contest participants also may use their own pumpkins, but jack-o’-lanterns must be entered for the contest between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Arboretum’s Overlook Pavilion. A panel of campus and community leaders will award ribbons for the best three jack-o’-lanterns in each age category for best-in-show, best pop culture theme, best Penn State theme, and best Arboretum theme.

Jack-o’-lanterns entered in the contest will be displayed on the event lawn from 6 to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 7 and 8. The public is welcome to bring flashlights to evening events.

“The Pumpkin Festival is not only a great celebration of the autumn season, but it’s also a fun way for people to connect with each other and appreciate the variety and artistry of the jack-o’-lantern designs,” Edelson said.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, family-friendly crafts, games, a magician, and strolling musicians will be featured from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Live entertainment will include traditional Celtic songs provided by a three-piece group, Lilting Banshee, on Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Texas swing, honky-tonk, and rockabilly music by Western Range on Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Jack-o’-lanterns and ribbons may be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 9.

To learn about the contest rules and the festival, visit the arboretum’s website.