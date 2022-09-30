CLEARFIELD – Tickets are now on sale for the 3rd Annual “Men Who Cook” event.

Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations to benefit the local Boy Scouts.

The BYOB event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Expo 1 building in Clearfield beginning at 5 p.m. with all the men offering samples of their “specialties.” The audience votes for their favorite dishes by providing tips in a jar located at each station. The cooks who raise the most funds win the coveted “Golden Chef” awards and will reign as the local celebrity chef in their division. This year’s event will feature a “pro” category, an “at home chef,” team and junior chef category.

Attendees to last year’s event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as beef brisket, chicken pasta asiago, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, Italian meatballs, goulash, lasagna, smoked buffalo chicken pasta, canapes, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2022 line-up will be announced pre-event.

The event is sponsored by GANT News, Visit Clearfield County and Novey Recycling.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, from area scouts and at Visit Clearfield County. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

More information can be found here.