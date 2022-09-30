CLEARFIELD – Christopher L. Stott, senior vice president and enterprise director of private banking at CNB Bank in Clearfield, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Board of Directors as a result of being elected group chair of the PA Bankers Group Six.

The groups within the state are defined by geography and play a significant role in the nominating process, banker education and grassroots efforts of the association.

The role of the PA Bankers’ Groups is to establish alignment with the association’s strategic initiatives. Each Group provides an opportunity for member banks to connect and advance the goals and objectives of Pennsylvania’s banking industry closer to home.

Stott will serve a two-year term, starting July 1, 2022.

Stott, who joined CNB Bank in 1997, is currently the senior vice president and enterprise director of private banking. He is responsible for the overall direction and performance of CNB Bank’s Private Banking department.

In this role, Stott develops strategies, initiatives, and products that support the long-term growth of Private Banking within all divisions. He also advises the teams’ private banking officers on account structure, underwriting mentorship and relationship building.

PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peer’s communities and lawmakers.

The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.