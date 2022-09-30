he Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) expects three more windmill superloads to pass through Clearfield County on Monday, October 3.

The three loads scheduled for Monday are tower sections and will depart from Falls Creek at 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM.The first tower section to pass through the area will feature a wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall.

Route details for Monday are as follows:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take approximately six weeks. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more superload permits are issued.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT cautions drivers to remain alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during “wrong way” maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

