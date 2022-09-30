CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed various items of business.
The commissioners:
- approved an emergency operations plan promulgation at the request of Emergency Services Director Scott Mignot so that it identifies Mignot as director.
- adopted the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan update as presented by Mignot with the only additions being pandemic and opioid response.
- approved the distribution management plan promulgation as presented by Mignot, which details how the county will manage/distribute supplies during a disaster, pandemic, etc.
- approved a rental agreement with ECOLAB for the Clearfield County Jail.
- appointed Kellie Strouse to the Clearfield County Tax Assessment Appeals Board.
- approved a lease agreement with Doing Better Business Finance LLC for the tax claims and assessment office.
- announced a vacancy on the Clearfield Jefferson Airport Authority Board. Letters of interest are due by Oct. 8.
- approved an extension to the purchase of service agreement with Matthew Rose.
- approved eight new hires, one employee transfer and one employee separation/retirement.
- approved the minutes of the Sept. 13 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.