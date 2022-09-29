Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an incoming ambulance. Personnel had requested assistance with moving a patient from the ambulance to the emergency room.
- Police responded to the area of East Pine Street for an argument involving two people. Upon arrival, police warned the individuals of their actions.
- Police received multiple 911 calls from a male stating that his internet service was not working. Police warned the male of misuse of the 911 system.
- Police responded to an East Market Street residence for a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, police learned a female was trespassing inside a vacant apartment; she was also determined to be on probation. The female was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to an East Pine Street residence for a reported break-in. Upon arrival, police located the ex-girlfriend of the caller who had broken his front door and gained entry to the enclosed porch area of the home. The female was taken into custody.