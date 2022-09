Sara Jean Woodson, 68, of Big Run, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Punxsutawney on March 19, 1954, a daughter of the late Jack Mansbury Campbell and Dorothy (Zufall) Campbell. Sara was a member of Big Run Presbyterian Church and was instrumental in the weekly planning and preparation of services. She loved […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sara-jean-woodson/