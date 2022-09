Robert J. “Bob” Gregory, 76, Grampian, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Born June 29, 1946, he was the son of the late Jess and Miriam (Blake) Gregory Sr. On April 18, 1970, he married Belva (Galentine) Gregory. She survives. Bob was a truck driver for Russell Stone Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, […]

