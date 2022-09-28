CLEARFIELD – A Philipsburg man convicted of assault and related charges in a road rage case, was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Police say Michael Wayne Welder, 36, got out of his vehicle after he was nearly hit by a dump truck, and yelled at the driver while threatening him with a knife on Jan. 18 in Houtzdale.

The victim stated that Welder’s vehicle passed his truck before coming to an abrupt stop in front of him. He said he did not hit Welder’s vehicle, but Welder claimed that he did.

After this, Welder screamed “I’ll kill you!” while brandishing a knife, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses to the altercation described Welder’s behavior as “out of line.”

Police were able to recover a pocket knife from him.

After a trial in July, he was found guilty of misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Judge Paul E. Cherry to sentence Welder in the top of the standard range for his offenses because the victim “was terrified” by the attack. She also commented that she is concerned about his anger issues.

Cherry sentenced him to serve 18 months to three years in state prison.