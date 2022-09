Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Tangy Fruit Chicken Salad – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A Quick & Healthy Dish! Ingredients 2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast 2 cups cubed cantaloupe 2 cups cubed honeydew 1 – 11 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained 1 cup green grapes 1 cup halved fresh strawberries 1/2 cup thinly sliced celery 2 tablespoons […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-tangy-fruit-chicken-salad-2/