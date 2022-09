David E. Yohe Sr., 84, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Christ the King Manor. Born March 12, 1938, in Big Run, he was the son of the late Edward B. and Helen (Vanetta) Yohe. On September 12, 1959, he married Carolyn (Vardy) Yohe at Mt. Zion Methodist Church. She survives. Dave attended Sykesville Schools. He retired from […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-e-yohe-sr/