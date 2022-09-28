SPRING MILLS – The Clearfield Bison junior varsity football team picked up their first win of the season on Monday night when they defeated Penns Valley 32-12.

John Rowles got the scoring started for the Bison on a 9-yard touchdown run with Xavier Curry running in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Rowles was the workhorse for the Bison, finishing the game with 143 yards on 23 carries.

Curry added a “scoop and score” defensive TD in the second quarter to up the Bison lead to 14-0.

The visiting Bison made it 20-0 before the half when Curry scored for the second time via an 18-yard pass from Karsen Lazauskas.

A long 63-yard TD run finally got the Rams on the scoreboard, but Lazauskas countered with a short run for a score early in the fourth quarter to put the margin back to 20 points at 26-6.

The final Bison score was also of the defensive variety as Cooper Broad had a 32-yard “pick six”.

The Bison (1-3) will host Huntingdon on Monday October 3 in their next game.

Game Summary

1st Quarter

John Rowles 9 yard TD run. 2 Pt Conv Good, Xavier Curry run. Cl-8 PV-0

2nd Quarter

Xavier Curry stripped the ball from the ball carrier scooped it and scored. 2 Pt Conv failed. Cl-14 PV-0

18 yard TD pass from Karsen Lazauskus to Xavier Curry. 2 Pt Conv failed. Cl-20 PV-0

3rd Quarter

PV 63 yard TD run. 2 Pt Conv failed. Cl-20 PV-6

4th Quarter

Karsen Lazauskus 1 yd touchdown run. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-26 PV-6

Cooper Broad Interception return for 32 yards. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-32 PV-6

PV 65 yard Touchdown run. 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-32 PV-12

Individual Stats

Rushing

Christian McCartey 12-35, John Rowles 23-143, Karsen Lazauskus 8-45, Colten Ryan 3-9

Passing

Karsen Lazauskus 3-7 64 yds 1 TD

Receiving

Colten Ryan 1-35, Xavier Curry 1-18 TD, Cooper Broad 1-11