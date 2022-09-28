Press release

Mr. Gridiron Candidates Have Been Selected!!

Not only are the candidates working tirelessly to contribute to their football team efforts, they are going to participate in the 32nd Annual Mr. Gridiron event which supports the American Cancer Society. These area football players are going to make an impact off the field! Please show your support and vote as they “team up” against cancer! These football players have been selected to represent their High School in the fight against cancer. They will be looking to their communities for support by “voting” for Mr. Gridiron with a donation.

Look for Coin Cans in participating businesses to vote for your favorite football star. The contestant with the most “votes” will be honored as the Mr. Gridiron for the 2022 Football Season.

Participating schools include: Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley, Glendale and West Branch.

If you would like to support a particular candidate, mail your “donation” to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second Street, STE 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830, and include the name of your favorite candidate.

The Mr. Gridiron contest runs until the end of October when all votes are tabulated, and winners will be announced at a banquet in their honor on November 6, 2022.

Just like football, not all battles with cancer are won. Unlike football, with cancer, you can only lose one time. This year more people than ever will survive cancer, and fewer will hear the words “you have cancer”. Although tremendous strides have been made, there will be more people diagnosed this year. Cancer is a disease that affects almost every person in the community in some way. For those who are suffering right now and for those who may be diagnosed in the future there is more help than ever before.

If you and your family have been touched by cancer “Mr. Gridiron” is an opportunity for you to contribute to the fight against cancer!