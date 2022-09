JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State Police have confirmed that 82-year-old Michael Brudnock was found dead following an extensive search in Jefferson County. “Mr. Brudnock was located deceased with no foul play suspected,” said Punxsutawney-based State Police in release issued on Monday afternoon. Brudnock, of the Punxsutawney area, had last been seen September 18 around 3:00 p.m. in the area […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/missing-man-found-dead/