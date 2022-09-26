DUBOIS – TEAM 814 is thrilled to announce its event for local youth and their families this holiday season.

The event is a Sweetheart Dance, “To The Moon,” that will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the DuBois Country Club, located at 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois.

This event will be open to all local families, but children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

There is no minimum age to attend; however, it’s suggested that the maximum age be middle school children.

There will be complimentary refreshments available, as well as music from everyone’s favorite DJ and Barber, Chuck Sallows of Baka’s Barbershop.

Maxxbooth’s will also provide a photo booth for everyone to enjoy as part of this fun and exciting family-oriented event.

Tickets are $20, which includes admission for one adult and one child. Additional entry is permitted for $5 each person.

The event is in need of volunteers and chaperones. Please text 814-541-0129 to assist.

Donations of any amount are accepted. Checks can be mailed to 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois. Please make checks payable to TEAM 814 Inc.

TEAM 814 Inc. is a local non-profit organization that’s focused on youth athletics in the DuBois area.