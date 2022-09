Marian D. Martini, age 92, of Hewitt Street Brockway, PA; died on Friday September 23, 2022, at her residence. Born on April 8, 1930 in Brockway; she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Pisarchick Baka. On September 3, 1949 she was married to John Martini and he survives. Retired, Marian had been employed as an Inspector at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/marian-d-martini/