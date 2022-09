Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Blueberry-Banana Bread – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Great-tasting & easy-to-make! Ingredients 2 cups Bisquick mix 3/4 cup quick-cooking oats 2/3 cup sugar 1 cup mashed very ripe banana 1/4 cup milk 2 eggs 1 cup fresh or frozen (thawed and drained) blueberries Directions -Preheat the oven to 350ºF. -Grease the bottom of a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-blueberry-banana-bread-2/