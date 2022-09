James E. Gula, 75, of Sykesville, passed away September 20, 2022, at Penn Highlands in DuBois. He was born February 21, 1947, in DuBois. He was the son of the late George & Rose (Petty) Gula. He graduated from DuBois HS class of 1966. He retired from UPS after many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was […]

