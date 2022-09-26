State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of theft Sept. 19 in Cooper Township. During the incident, the victim allegedly paid $630 online for a black lab. Upon investigation, troopers determined it to be a “fake Web site.” The investigation continues.
- State police received a report of theft Sept. 18 in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s scooter; however, it was found and upon return to the owner, they didn’t desire to press charges.
- State police reported drug violations occurred Sept. 8 in Woodward Township. According to state police, Daniel Phillips, 44, of Houtzdale contacted troopers over an active argument with his live-in girlfriend, 43-year-old Crystal Herman, also of Houtzdale. Upon arrival on-scene, Herman advised troopers that Phillips had drugs – namely methamphetamine – and paraphernalia inside a safe, which she opened. Phillips then stated Herman had a large smoking device for meth, which state police said contained residue. Both Phillips and Herman have been charged through the district court.