CLEARFIELD – Get ready to fall into fun next month with the 11th annual Downtown Clearfield Fall Festival.

And, as always, festivities are being held in conjunction with the Pumpkin Run/Walk 5K and Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show.

It all returns to the beautiful downtown Saturday, Oct. 8 thanks to the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC).

The day will start off with the Pumpkin Run through the streets of Clearfield. The cost is $20 for advance registration.

Day-off registration is $25, and will be held, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the race to start at 8:15 a.m.

Dented Keg and Jim’s Sports Center will have a special offer for all race participants.

After the race is the free, family-friendly Fall Festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Market, Locust and Third streets.

Festival-goers may partake in their favorite fall foods while mingling with more than 100 talented artisans from the area.

They will offer works ranging from ceramics, wood, leather and metalwork to jewelry, photography and mixed-media art pieces.

Many downtown merchants will also be open to showcase great fall sales.

There will be live entertainment by country singer Joe Quick, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in front of the Clearfield County Courthouse.

Kids will be able to “Chalk-Up Clearfield,” sponsored by Historica Plus Antiques, to design their own square on the sidewalk.

There will also be an array of games, face painting and other fall activities for kids all day throughout the festival.

The Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade will take place at 1 p.m. in the Express Cafe parking lot on the corner of Third and Market streets.

This cute event is sponsored by the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, Waggin’ Trains and Scoop Waste Management.

Pets must be leashed and current on vaccines. No animals should be forced to wear costumes that cause any discomfort or injury.

Bring your pet in costume, and owners are invited to dress up, as well. Prizes will be awarded, and there will be treats for all pets.

The sixth annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will take place in and around the Third Street parking lot.

Registration is $10 and will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

For more information, please call 814-765-6000 or visit www.DisoverClearfield.com.