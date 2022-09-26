JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities in Jefferson County continue to search for a missing 82-year-old man. Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Brudnock, of Adrian, was last seen September 18 around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Brudnock is 5’5? and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has white/grey hair […]

