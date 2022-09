PHILIPSBURG – The Especially for Women Group of the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E, Pine St., Philipsburg, will be having its Fall Bazaar Friday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. They will be featuring Christmas items, housewares, books, wall hangings, bake sale, soup sale (chicken noodle, vegetable beef, ham and bean) ham and cheese sandwiches, dishcloths and Rada knives.