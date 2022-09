John Scarnati served our country in the United States Army. Name: John S. Scarnati Born: May 3, 1945 Died: July 23, 2022 Hometown: Brockway, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army John Scarnati proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was stationed in Germany. John was laid to rest at St. Tobias Cemetery in Brockway, PA. Click here to […]

