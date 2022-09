Jane E. Kinzey, 86, of Clarion, formerly of Limestone, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following an illness. Born in Summerville on January 4, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Henry Schreckengost and Dorothy Plyler Wolfe. On May 1, 1954 in Cumberland, Maryland she married Robert E. Kinzey, Sr. He preceded her in death on May […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jane-e-kinzey/