EVERETT — The Curwensville Golden Tide football season has been one of short streaks thus far. The Tide started off with two straight wins, then lost two in a row heading into week five on the road at Everett. They came home with a 33-13 win over the Warriors to up their record to 3-2 at the halfway point of the season.

The Tide actually took a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter, and then gave up two late scores to set the final.

Senior signal caller Danny McGarry hit Andrew Pentz on a 14-yard scoring strike to open the scoring for the Tide. The missed PAT had the score 6-0 in favor of the visitors after the opening 12 minutes.

27 unanswered points over the next two quarters put the game out of reach for the hosts.

The second quarter saw Chase Irwin score on a 25 yard dash and McGarry add a late 22 yard touchdown run, making it 20-0 at the half.

McGarry tossed his second touchdown pass of the game when he connected with Chris Fegert on a short 5-yard score. The final Tide score was also a 5-yarder, this one a second TD run by Irwin.

Nik Fegert tacked on 3 extra points throughout the game to give the Tide their 33 points.

Curwensville will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Morrisdale next Friday night to take another Warrior team, West Branch.

West Branch was outscored by an undefeated Conemaugh Township team Friday night 62-52 to drop to 2-3 on the season.

Score by quarters:

Curwensville 6 14 13 0 33 Everett 0 0 0 13 13