PHILIPSBURG – Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania invites girls in grades K-12 and adults in Philipsburg and the surrounding areas to attend its free Girl Scout information/sign-up event on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cold Stream Park.

The council serves the West Branch, Philipsburg, and Moshannon Valley School Districts, and adult volunteers are needed for new troops in all areas.

For 110 years, Girl Scouts has provided a space just for girls, where they are free to explore their interests and take the lead without the distractions or pressures that can be found in a coed environment.

With the help of supportive adults and troop leaders, Girl Scouts experience hands-on, girl-led, girl-centered activities in subjects ranging from STEM and the outdoors to life skills and entrepreneurship, making Girl Scouts natural leaders in the classroom, at home and in their communities.

They’re provided with much-needed support in an environment of inclusion and sisterhood, helping girls foster behaviors that improve their mental health and overall well-being.

For more information about this event, volunteering with Girl Scouts or signing up your girl, please contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org or 724-691-9976.

Additional information about Girl Scouts and other sign-up events can be found at gswpa.org/join.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends.

Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit gswpa.org.