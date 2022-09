The Trinity United Methodist Church invites the public to attend a special service as they remember the life and faithful service of Marjorie Kramer.

The service will be held on Sunday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at the church, 121 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, in celebration of not only Marjorie’s life, but her ministry.

For more information about worship times and other news and events, visit Trinity’s Facebook page or call 814-765-9222.