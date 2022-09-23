Fall is here and there are plenty of events ahead throughout the coming months. Here is a list of what we found.

September 30

Haunted Walk at Curwensville Lake. More information.

October 1

Fall Fuzzy Dice Run. More information.

Haunted Walk at Curwensville Lake. More information.

October 2

Susquehanna River Arts Center’s Annual Juried Art Show Reception. More information.

October 5

Goodwill Fall Flower Sale. More information.

October 8

CenClear’s Family Fall Festival More information.

Pumpkins with the President/ Clearfield Fall Festival. More information.

Haunted Weekend at the Lake. More information.

5K Pumpkin Run & Fall Festival. More information.

Bigfoot Stomps Out Cancer Jeep Poker Cruise. More information.

October 9

Bloody Knox Fall Festival. More information.

Victory Church Fall Harvest Festival. More information.

October 13

Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction. More information.

October 15

Haunted Weekend at the Lake. More information.

October 22

Hyde Weslyan Church Trunk or Treat. More information.

October 25

CRC Halloween Parade. More information.

October 29

Men Who Cook Event to Benefit Are Boy Scouts. More information.

November 3-5

Home for the Holidays. More information.

November 5

Mt. Joy United Methodist Church Harvest Fest. More information.

If you would like to list your event, please email news@gantdaily.com