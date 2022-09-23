HARRISBURG – The state Department of Transportation invites the public to review and offer comments on a revised draft of the agency’s 2045 Freight Movement Plan during a 15-day public comment period from Sept. 21 through Oct. 5.

“The Freight Movement Plan underscores our ongoing commitment to freight planning statewide,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

“Through our planning efforts, we want to ensure that the Department is properly positioned not only to accommodate the demands of freight transportation, but to help facilitate it.”

The FMP provides information on PennDOT’s efforts to continually improve the safe and efficient movement of freight state-wide.

Having an approved and up-to-date freight plan helps ensure Pennsylvania remains eligible for federal funding under the National Highway Freight Program (NHFP).

This federal program will add an average of $58.5 million annually to the state’s program

The plan is available on PennDOT’s Web site, and an electronic comment form is available.

Through collaboration with freight stakeholders, PennDOT developed the plan over a two-year period. The plan addresses all state and federal provisions for freight planning, including those from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden November 2021.

The plan is an update to Pennsylvania’s current freight plan, PA On Track, which the Federal Highway Administration approved in November of 2017.

