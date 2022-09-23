PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly threatening to blow up a convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough.

Court documents indicate on September 15, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Michael Thomas Buchmiller, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the Uni-Mart on East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a customer, later identified as Michael Buchmiller, harassing an employee at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, September 1.

The victim reported that this is the same customer that another officer had previously dealt with.

Punxsutawney Borough Police responded as officers were informed that the customer had fled the scene in a sport utility vehicle.

Upon arrival, an officer met with a responding officer with the Indiana University of Indiana Police Department, who stated that Buchmiller was out of control and irate.

The officer also stated that Buchmiller threatened to blow the place up, the complaint states.

In an interview with police, the victim stated she was working the register when she saw Buchmiller pacing behind a group of customers while talking on his cellular telephone.

She and Buchmiller made eye contact, and he began to speak. The victim explained she stopped him mid-sentence and “courteously” told him, “Nah ah, you’re out. I told you before you’re not allowed in here,” according to the complaint.

The victim told police that this infuriated Buchmiller, who then reportedly called the victim explicit names, before stating, “(Expletive) this place. I’ll blow this place up!”

Buchmiller then got into his vehicle and left the scene, the complaint notes.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Defiant Trespassing – Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct – Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Mizerock presiding.