CLEARFIELD – A Wallaceton man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in January of 2021 agreed to plead guilty Tuesday, and not take his case to trial.

Kenneth J. Ireland, 22, was charged with criminal attempt/rape, criminal solicitation/rape, rape, attempt/indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and related offenses.

According to the affidavit, on Jan. 29, 2021, Ireland carried the victim “bridal style” to a spare bedroom where he sexually assaulted her.

Eventually she pushed him off her and ran to the bathroom where she shut the door. He asked to be let into the bathroom and she refused.

Later she went back into the living room, where Ireland reportedly mentioned that he had been accused of rape before, but claimed he didn’t do it.

Later that same night, he performed a sex act on her, police said, before taking her to a spare room where he sexually assaulted her again.

Ireland was scheduled for a two-day trial Wednesday and Thursday, but it was cancelled and online court documents indicate that Ireland has negotiated a plea agreement.

Ireland’s bail is set at $25,000 secured, which he’s posted.