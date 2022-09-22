CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will be holding a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meal will include spaghetti, meatballs, salad and dessert for $12. Dinner will be eat-in or take-out. Tickets are prepurchase only.

To get your tickets, please call the church office at 814-765-9222. Hurry because only 150 tickets will be sold.

For more information on other news and events as well as worship times, visit Trinity’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).