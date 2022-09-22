The year was 1898 in the month of March. This week we are sharing a few small articles that were printed in the Public Spirit newspaper for the Friday, March 18, 1898 edition.

The Public Spirit was located on the 200-block of East Market Street in Clearfield, Pa. Matt Savage (1854-1935) was the publisher of the newspaper.

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE PARTY

Mrs. Elizabeth Reinhart, of Graham Township, was most agreeably surprised on Tuesday, March 8, 1898 when a number of her friends and neighbors called at her home, unannounced, in honor of her birthday anniversary.

Mrs. Reinhart was the recipient of a number of useful gifts, among them a handsome dress pattern.

After doing justice to ourselves and the many good things spread on the table, and which would be good enough for a king or president, a couple of hours were spent chatting and having a good time socially.

Then all united in singing “A charge to keep I have.” In a few well-chosen words, Mrs. Reinhart returned her thanks to all, inviting them back again.

After wishing her many such enjoyments in the future the company dispersed, feeling that it was a day pleasantly spent.

ONE WHO WAS THERE

Jordan J. Bloom, of Pike Township, was “an early bird” in town Friday and before lots of people were out of bed, he had his business done and was ready for home.

He has just put in a fine raft of spars at Bloom Bridge from the lands of Potter Read, which will be a beauty when afloat. 75 sticks have 76,414 feet. We thought the spars had all been sent down the Susquehanna long ago.

Emmit A. Hoover, of Cooper Township, met with a very painful accident Monday last. He with his brother was engaged in loading hay, and while getting the spring pole in place one end of it struck Emmet just below the eye, crushing the bone. The injured young man was taken to the Philipsburg hospital by Dr. Buzard and his injuries attended to.

Zenas Shaw, of Goshen, was in town Tuesday. The house he lives in was erected away back in ’49 and its record is that not a single death has occurred therein although there have been more than 30 births. The latter record must not all be blamed on Zenas, however.