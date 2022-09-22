CLEARFIELD – Ron Porter of the Lawrence Township Rec Park Board addressed the Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday about an issue that the Clearfield Area Baseball Association is facing.

According to Porter, the batting cages are normally used from November to March but having to rent space for a year-long lease is potentially what they could run into.

Porter did say a few people approached him to help, but what he would like to see in the near future is batting cages built at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.

He also asked the supervisors to purchase a non-self-propelled push mower to help with lawn maintenance at the park, and introduced Chester Fletcher, who will serve as board president.

Fletcher reported that he’s going to meet with the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center about constructing a chicken barbecue pit at the rec park complete with a pavilion.

He also reported that the scoreboard for the football field could possibly have been hit by lightning. In order to fix it, an insurance claim would possibly be filed.

Fletcher also suggested that more parking spots would be a good idea for the park.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder reported a blighted property was purchased at last Friday’s tax sale. Specifically, she said on White Road, there’s a house and two sheds that need demolished.

She said that she received quotes for the demolition and they’re coming in just below $7,000, and the supervisors approved to move forward with the lowest quote for demolition.

The supervisors also approved to repair the Hitachi excavator for tracks and rollers in the amount of $7,382.47.

It was noted that the supervisors are looking into purchasing a new plow truck as well as a truck with a dump bed, and they agreed to look into pricing and will make a decision by next meeting.

The supervisors said per Penelec, a work order has been issued for the street light near the VFW on Industrial Park Road, but a start date has yet to be determined.

Jim King was also hired as the new road manager starting Sept. 21 with a starting pay of $22/hour.