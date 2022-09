CLEARFIELD – Lawrence Township police are warning residents of a computer scam that’s recently surfaced in the Clearfield area.

According to a department-issued news release, unknown persons are “hacking” into computers, then posing as a Microsoft rep to advise that the devices are compromised.

“These scammers demand their victims go to Lowe’s for a gift card in a large amount to be forwarded to them,” police said.

“Residents should not give out any private information to unknown persons.”