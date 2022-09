Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cheddar Mushroom Macaroni Casserole – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This recipe is rich & creamy! Ingredients 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese 1 standard size can condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted 1 cup mayonnaise 1 – 7 oz. can mushroom stems and pieces, drained 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 – 2 oz. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cheddar-mushroom-macaroni-casserole/