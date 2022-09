Patricia J. Esposito, age 83, of Alexander Street Brockway, PA, died on Sunday September 18, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on July 31, 1939 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Maria “Millie” Provenzano Esposito. Retired, Patty had been employed as an Executive Secretary at Brockway Glass for over 30 years. She […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-j-esposito/