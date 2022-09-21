BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a former Brookville Borough Police officer is facing charges for groping a woman at Sheetz while he was on-duty for the department in March. Lewis Run-based State Police filed the following charges against 39-year-old Justin Craig Miller, of Sigel, on September 15: Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2 Harassment – […]

