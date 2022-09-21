DUBOIS – A ribbon-cutting was held recently in honor of the new ownership of DWC Express Care.

DWC Express Care is open and ready for business and inviting everyone to a grand opening event planned for Thursday, Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. There will be an opportunity to tour the facility and meet with staff.

DWC Express Care is located at 3456 Watson Hwy., Suite 200, DuBois (directly beside Penn Central Door in the old Stoltz property).

Photographed are Jodi August, Rikki Ross, Kim McDonald, Elizabeth Burnside, Michelle Aul, Jamie Bush, Melissa Miller, owner of DWC Express Care, Kaylee Miller, Linda Miller, Maggie Aul, and holding the ribbon on each end are Dave Ludwig and Dave McAllister, owners of DWC Mobile Division.