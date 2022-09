Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Born on December 5, 1926, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger. She was married on September 14, 1946, to Robert B. Hilliard and he preceded […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dorothy-j-hilliard/