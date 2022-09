Donald E. Pisarchick Jr., age 61, of Broad Street Brockway, PA, died on Monday September 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on August 8, 1961 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Donald E. Pisarchick Sr. and the late Bernice Kness Wells. Retired, Don had been employed at Fremer Lumber and Moulding in Brockway for many […]

