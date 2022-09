Delbert L. “Rowdy” Adams, 86, of Putneyville, passed Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Born in Putneyville on October 31, 1935, he was the son of the late William George Adams and Mabel Irene (Schreckengost) Adams Thompson. He was married on May 1, 1957, to Ethel R. (Rupp) Adams and she preceded him in death on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/delbert-l-rowdy-adams/