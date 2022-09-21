CLEARFIELD – A Barranquilla, Colombia man is behind bars for trying to meet an individual he believed to be a teenage girl to take to his hotel room, Lawrence Township police say.

Edwin Stick Gomez-Lamadrid, 27, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors and misdemeanor criminal solicitation.

According to a department-issued news release, information was received at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 about a male waiting by the McDonalds dumpsters for a 15-year-old girl.

Upon investigation, it was found Gomez-Lamadrid had messaged individuals, believing they were a teen. He allegedly sent a photo of his genitals and sought compromising photos in return.

Gomez-Lamadrid also arranged to take the girl to his hotel room nearby, police said. Subsequently, he was taken into custody and put in county jail on charges.