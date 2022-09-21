HYDE — The host Clearfield Bison junior varsity football team failed to put any offensive points on the board and dropped a 13-6 game to the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties Monday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.

The Bison got on the scoreboard first via a Damien Schmoke 70-yard “pick-6” in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion failed and the hosts took a 6-0 lead into the second set of eight minutes (shortened from the usual 10).

The Mounties countered in the second quarter with a short touchdown run and added the extra point to take 7-6 lead into the halftime break.

The Mounties set the 13-6 final with another short touchdown run in the final quarter.

The Bison (0-3) will be back in action Monday when they travel to Spring Mills to face the Penns Valley Rams.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

Damien Schmoke intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a TD. The 2 Pt Conv Failed. Cl-6 PO-0

2nd Quarter

PO 2 yd TD Run. X Pt Kick Good. Cl-6 PO-7

3rd Quarter

Cl-6 PO-7

4th Quarter

PO 1 yd TD Run XPt Failed. Cl-6 PO-13

Individual Stats

Rushing

Colten Ryan 8-27, Cooper Broad 2-10, Damien Schmoke 1-5, Christian McCartey 3-21

Passing

Cooper Broad 1-7 for 25 yds

Receiving

Colten Ryan 1-25 yds