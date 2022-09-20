CLEARFIELD – Organizers want to remind you that the Bison Alumni Band event is this Friday, Sept. 23. Currently, they have over 65 people registered.

Participants will meet for a reception at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers and pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. They would love for more alumni to join them.

No marching is required. If you would like, you can join the current band on the field to play the Clearfield Fight Song, Clearfield Alma Mater and National Anthem.

If you are interested in attending, please visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com and register. Let organizers know if you need to borrow any equipment.

Also, organizers are collecting donations to benefit the Clearfield Music Boosters. You can bring cash donations or checks written to Clearfield Music Boosters on Friday to the event.

You can also mail donations to Clearfield Area School District, Clearfield Music Boosters, 2831 Washington Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830.